Itron unveils CityEdge Portfolio to address modern city challenges

Itron (ITRI) is unveiling its CityEdge portfolio, which brings together IoT technologies to solve real-city challenges, while preparing cities for the future. With CityEdge, Itron is rebranding its proven smart city and smart lighting solutions and providing an open, flexible platform upon which cities can build. CityEdge addresses challenges and opportunities in five fundamental areas within the city and municipal space: smart lighting; traffic and highways; environment and sustainability; public safety; and energy, water and utilities. Itron will showcase the CityEdge portfolio at the upcoming Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, from Nov. 5-7, 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ITRI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.