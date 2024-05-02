Itron Sees Q2 Results Above Street View - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Following the strong first-quarter result, Itron, Inc. (ITRI), for the second quarter, expects earnings and revenue above analysts' estimates.

The company expects adjusted income per share of $0.90 to $1, above the analysts' estimate of $0.85 per share.

Revenue is projected to be in the range of $595 million to $605 million, above the Street view of $583.61 million.

Q1 Results:

Below are the earnings highlights for Itron Inc. (ITRI):

Earnings: $51.721 million in Q1 vs. -$11.836 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.12 in Q1 vs. -$0.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Itron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $57.291 million or $1.24 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.84 per share Revenue: $603.442 million in Q1 vs. $494.618 million in the same period last year.

