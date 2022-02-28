Markets
ITRI

Itron Q4 Profit Tops Estimates, But Revenues Miss - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Itron, Inc. (ITRI) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter net loss attributable to the company of $58.87 million or $1.30 per share, compared to net income of $21.52 million or $0.53 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.75, compared to $0.65 last year.

Total revenues for the quarter declined 8 percent to $485.64 million from $525.16 million in the same quarter last year. Revenue decreased 6 percent excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.19 per share on revenues of $505.76 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.25 to $1.75 per share on revenues between $2.0 billion and $2.1 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $2.12 per share on revenues of $2.20 billion for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ITRI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular