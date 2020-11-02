Itron Q3 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Itron, Inc. (ITRI) reported third quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.61, compared to $1.04, prior year. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.25, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter revenue was $540 million, compared to $624 million, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $539.39 million, for the quarter. The company said the decrease was primarily due to lower customer demand and operating constraints resulting from COVID-19.

"While still being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, our results have improved sequentially from the second quarter low point," said Tom Deitrich, CEO.

The company said it remains on track to achieve its second half 2020 expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.