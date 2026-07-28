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Itron Q3 Net Profit Declines; Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook; Stock Up 4.7% - Update

July 28, 2026 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Itron, Inc. (ITRI) reported Tuesday that net income attributable to the company for the second quarter declined to $53.27 million or $1.19 per share from $68.34 million or $1.47 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.59 per share, compared to $1.62 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter decreased 7 percent to $562.90 million from $607.76 million in the same quarter last year, driven primarily by lower Networked Solutions revenue, partially offset by continued growth in Outcomes.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.50 to $1.60 per share on revenues between $590 million and $600 million.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.30 to $6.50 per share on revenues between $2.37 billion and $2.41 billion.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ITRI is trading on the Nasdaq at $88.78, up $4.00 or 4.72 percent

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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