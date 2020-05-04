Itron Q1 Results Miss Wall Street View; Shares Down 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Itron Inc. (ITRI) slipped over 7% on Monday's extended session after the company's first-quarter earnings and revenues missed Wall Street estimates.

First-quarter net income was $8.7 million or $0.21 per share, compared with a net loss of $1.9 million or $0.05 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.57 per share, down from $0.70 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $598.4 million from $614.6 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings $0.56 per share on revenues of $613.33 million for the quarter.

Looking forward, the company said it is suspending its guidance for the full year 2020 due to the uncertainty of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the company had expected revenues of $2.475 to $2.575 billion and adjusted earnings of $3.35 to $3.85 per share.

"In the first quarter, our operations were impacted by the pandemic, and we are taking actions to mitigate the impact on the rest of year," said CEO Tom Deitrich. "As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, our top priority continues to be the health, safety and support of our employees and the people in the communities we serve."

ITRI closed Monday's trading at $67.38, down $1.29 or 1.88%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further dropped $5.14 or 7.63% in the after-hours trade.

