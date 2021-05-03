Itron Q1 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Itron, Inc. (ITRI) reported first quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.52, compared to $0.57, prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.42, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter GAAP net income was $13 million, compared to $9 million, previous year. GAAP earnings per share was $0.30, compared to $0.21.

First quarter revenue was $520 million, compared to $598 million, last year. Analysts expected revenue of $535.25 million, for the quarter.

The company's restated non-GAAP EPS range for 2021 is $2.30 to $2.70, with a midpoint of $2.50 per share.

