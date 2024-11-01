Itron price target raised to $136 from $125 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne raised the firm’s price target on Itron (ITRI) to $136 from $125 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they posted strong execution and sluggish bookings but a Q4 spike is anticipated so guidance was raised.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ITRI:
- Itron price target raised to $132 from $123 at Baird
- Itron Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance
- Itron reports Q3 EPS $1.84, consensus $1.13
- Itron sees Q4 EPS $1.00-$1.10, consensus $1.00
- Itron raises FY24 EPS view to $5.28-$5.38 from $4.45-$4.65, consensus $4.57
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.