Itron price target raised to $136 from $125 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne raised the firm’s price target on Itron (ITRI) to $136 from $125 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they posted strong execution and sluggish bookings but a Q4 spike is anticipated so guidance was raised.

