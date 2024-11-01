Itron price target raised to $132 from $123 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Itron (ITRI) to $132 from $123 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they reported another quarter of strong results beating Baird/consensus estimates for all key metrics.
- Itron Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance
- Itron reports Q3 EPS $1.84, consensus $1.13
- Itron sees Q4 EPS $1.00-$1.10, consensus $1.00
- Itron raises FY24 EPS view to $5.28-$5.38 from $4.45-$4.65, consensus $4.57
- Itron unveils CityEdge Portfolio to address modern city challenges
