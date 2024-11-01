Itron price target raised to $132 from $123 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Itron (ITRI) to $132 from $123 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they reported another quarter of strong results beating Baird/consensus estimates for all key metrics.

