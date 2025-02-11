Itron Partners with Publiacqua to Modernize Water Distribution System in Tuscany, Italy

Itron partners with Publiacqua to modernize Tuscany's water system using smart meters, enhancing efficiency and customer engagement.

Itron, Inc. is partnering with Publiacqua, the water utility serving 1.3 million residents in Tuscany, Italy, to modernize its water distribution system by replacing mechanical meters with Itron's Intelis® wSource smart water meters. This upgrade aims to reduce non-revenue water and improve customer engagement and sustainability efforts. The new meters feature advanced leak detection and capabilities for real-time data collection, accurate billing, and flow monitoring, which will help Publiacqua quickly identify issues and enhance service quality. The project is part of a broader initiative to digitize the water distribution network in accordance with sustainability goals. Itron's smart meters are expected to significantly reduce water loss and improve operational efficiencies while maintaining reliable service to both residents and visitors in Tuscany.

Itron is partnering with Publiacqua, enhancing their position in the European market by modernizing water distribution systems for 1.3 million residents in Tuscany, Italy.

The deployment of Itron’s Intelis wSource water meters will enable significant reductions in water loss and improve customer engagement through advanced technologies like real-time data collection and leak detection.

This project aligns with sustainability initiatives and demonstrates Itron's commitment to innovative solutions, positioning the company as a leader in transforming utility services.

The Intelis wSource meter is notably the only water meter MID-certified for R1000 accuracy, highlighting Itron’s advanced metrology capabilities and enhancing its competitive advantage in the market.

The press release highlights a partnership with Publiacqua that may indicate a dependency on external clients for business growth, raising concerns about Itron's ability to secure contracts independently.

The project is funded through PNRR, which may suggest that Itron's business is reliant on government funding, potentially exposing it to budget cuts or policy changes that could impact future revenue.

The emphasis on competitive features like advanced leak detection and billing accuracy indicates that Itron faces significant competition in the smart water meter market, which may pressure profit margins.

What is the project involving Itron and Publiacqua?

Itron is partnering with Publiacqua to modernize its water distribution system with smart meters to reduce water loss and enhance customer experience.

How will the Intelis wSource meters benefit Publiacqua?

The Intelis wSource meters offer real-time data collection, enhanced billing accuracy, flow monitoring, and leak detection to improve water management.

Why is reducing non-revenue water important for utilities?

Reducing non-revenue water helps utilities optimize resource management, decrease operational costs, and support sustainability initiatives while enhancing customer engagement.

What technology is included in Itron's smart water meters?

Itron's smart meters feature advanced leak detection technology, precise flow monitoring, and customer alert systems ensuring timely responses to anomalies.

How does this project reflect sustainability efforts in Tuscany?

This project aims to modernize water management, conserve resources, and improve service provided to 1.3 million residents, highlighting a commitment to sustainability.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, is working with



Publiacqua



, the water provider for 1.3 million residents across Tuscany, Italy, to modernize its water distribution system. The utility will upgrade its mechanical meters with Itron’s Intelis



®



wSource water meters to reduce non-revenue water and enhance the customer experience. Itron’s latest generation of metrology will enable Publiacqua to reduce losses throughout its distribution system and better engage with customers amid an increasing focus on sustainability initiatives.





Each Itron Intelis wSource water meter is equipped with advanced leak detection technology, ensuring the data collected is reliable and accurate. As the utility transitions to Itron’s smart water meters, Publiacqua will take advantage of the following benefits:









Real-Time Data Collection:



The Intelis wSource can collect meter reads remotely, driving informed decision making and enabling Publiacqua to quickly identify and address unusual water patterns.



The Intelis wSource can collect meter reads remotely, driving informed decision making and enabling Publiacqua to quickly identify and address unusual water patterns.





Billing Accuracy:



Publiacqua can access daily billing and custom billing functions, along with precise hourly consumption data logging.



Publiacqua can access daily billing and custom billing functions, along with precise hourly consumption data logging.





Flow Distribution & Monitoring:



Itron’s ultrasonic water meters enable precise monitoring of distribution flow as well as detection and quantification of backflow to help assess water quality and/or sanitary risk.



Itron’s ultrasonic water meters enable precise monitoring of distribution flow as well as detection and quantification of backflow to help assess water quality and/or sanitary risk.





Customer Alerts & Communication:



Alarms are generated when anomalies are detected, such as a broken pipe, customer leak, tamper attempt or freeze risk, dispatching timely alerts and demonstrating Publiacqua’s commitment to customer care.







“The deployment of smart meters, including Itron’s Intelis wSource smart water meters, marks a pivotal step forward in Publiacqua’s efforts to modernize our water network, advance sustainability, reduce water loss and deliver safe and reliable water to the residents of Tuscany. Included, the deployment is part of a project to digitize the distribution network, funded by PNRR M2C4-14.2,” said the PM of the project Eng. Dr. Cristiano Agostini and the Dr. Laura Taiti responsible for the Smart meter streaming at Publiacqua. “With real-time leak detection, enhanced accuracy and optimized water delivery, this technology empowers us to vastly reduce the amount of water lost through our distribution system. Beyond operational benefits, this investment reflects our ongoing commitment to better managing and conserving this precious resource while deepening engagement with the 1.3 million customers we serve in the Tuscany region."





“As a popular tourist destination, one unique feature of Tuscany is the centralized drinking fountains. With a region so dedicated to providing safe, sanitary and reliable water to both its residents and visitors, the transition from mechanical meters to Itron’s smart water meters across Publiacqua’s service territory ensures water is efficiently managed throughout the network, including to residential homes and public drinking fountains, helping to preserve the region’s historic charm,” said Justin Patrick, senior vice president of Device Solutions at Itron. “Our meters enable the utility to reduce water loss, improve customer engagement and achieve sustainability goals.”







Itron’s Intelis wSource water meter



delivers innovative features to transform water network operations. Designed to enhance visibility across the network, reduce water loss and ensure precise customer billing, it sets a new benchmark for metering performance. As the only water meter on the market MID-certified for R1000 accuracy, it excels in measuring low-flow water usage and detects household leaks with unmatched precision, enabling utilities to optimize resource management and increase customer satisfaction.







