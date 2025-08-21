Itron Launches Smart Water Metering Project With Fiji Water Utility

Itron, Inc. ITRI has partnered with Pacific Technologies and the Water Authority of Fiji (“WAF”) to launch the first-ever smart water metering project in the Fiji Islands. The deployment, which began in May 2025 and is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2025, marks a significant milestone in modernizing Fiji’s water infrastructure. By leveraging Itron’s smart water solutions, WAF is accelerating its digital transformation to provide sustainable, efficient and reliable water and sanitation services across the nation.

Management emphasized that this deployment serves as a practical model for smart water management. The company’s solution enables WAF to upgrade its network at its own pace, withstand tough coastal conditions and progress in its digital transformation. Itron is proud to collaborate with Pacific Technologies and WAF to create a resilient, sustainable water future for Fiji.

The initiative supports WAF’s Water Sector Strategy 2050, which outlines five critical goals: clean water, safe sanitation, livability and sustainability, financial stability and a skilled workforce. One of the biggest challenges WAF faces is aging infrastructure and reducing non-revenue water, currently estimated at 47% of production.

To address this, WAF is upgrading its current meters to Itron’s durable mechanical meters fitted with Cyble communication modules. With their simple clip-on design requiring no wiring or wall mounting, the modules convert standard meters into smart devices quickly and cost-effectively. Data from these meters will be collected using Temetra, Itron’s widely adopted, cloud-based, multi-vendor meter data management platform. Temetra enables seamless, drive-by data collection and long-term storage, eliminating manual meter readings while ensuring easy access to consumption records for billing or service inquiries.

By integrating Itron’s Cyble modules with the Temetra platform, WAF gains advanced analytics to pinpoint both real and apparent water losses, improving efficiency across its water network. The system also integrates with existing technologies, giving WAF a holistic, island-wide view of its infrastructure and helping identify inefficiencies that contribute to water loss.

Operating in a challenging environment, Fiji’s water infrastructure is constantly exposed to salt spray from the South Pacific Ocean, leading to corrosion risks. Itron’s technology is built for resilience—its Cyble modules are resistant to corrosion, contaminants and temperature extremes, helping WAF minimize maintenance costs and avoid frequent replacements.

ITRI Gains From Utility Modernization Efforts

Itron is well-positioned to benefit from increasing utility modernization initiatives, resulting in higher uptake of its grid edge intelligence platform and steady demand across its robust portfolio spanning intelligent devices, software and analytics.

Recently, Itron reported non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the second quarter of 2025, beating estimates and increasing year over year, driven by strong pretax operational results. Revenues of $607 million were almost flat compared with $609 million in the prior-year quarter.

For the third quarter of 2025, ITRI expects revenues to be between $570 million and $585 million, down 6% year over year at the midpoint. Non-GAAP EPS is anticipated to be in the range of $1.45-$1.55, with about an 18% fall at the midpoint from last year.

ITRI’s Zacks Rank and Stock Price Performance

ITRI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has gained 24.5% in the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry’s decline of 2.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

