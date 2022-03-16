Itron (ITRI) Wins Deal to Upgrade CUD's Water Infrastructure

Itron, Inc. ITRI recently inked a contract with Consolidated Utility District (CUD) to upgrade the latter’s existing water infrastructure to enable greater efficiency, reliability and value.

CUD is one of the fastest-evolving utility districts in Tennessee, with more than 60,000 accounts across its service territory.



Per the latest agreement, Itron will deploy its Temetra mobile meter data collection system and its fixed network solution to upgrade CUD's advanced metering infrastructure and provide other enhanced capabilities, including leak detection. The project is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2022 and is expected to become operational this summer.



Itron’s Temetra is the company’s cutting-edge cloud-based mobile meter data collection and management solution. It is designed to aid utility companies to gain access and modify meter data and assignments from anywhere through a simple web login, thereby eliminating the need to maintain local software installation. Thus, it is a cost-effective way for utilities to optimize their operations



This contract will help the Itron solution to boost the operational efficiency and customer service of more than 160,000 CUD customers across Rutherford County in central Tennessee.



Leveraging Temetra, CUD will modernize its existing water meters, which currently communicate with one-way automated meter reading modules. The Itron solution will automate meter reading collection across CUD’s water distribution system by giving access to more actionable, real-time data containing detailed usage information about water use, distribution, leaks, network capabilities and much more. It will also enhance customers’ billing experience by improving billing accuracy and will enhance the interval data collected from meters. These advanced data collection capabilities will help utilities conserve water, reduce operational costs, augment operational efficiencies and deliver reliable water service to customers, thereby boosting customer satisfaction.



The collaboration between Itron and CUD is a classic example of how utilities can take advantage of smart devices to gain useful insights into water use, distribution and other areas.

Promising Prospects for ITRI

Headquartered in Liberty Lake, WA, Itron is one of the prominent suppliers of a wide array of standard, advanced and smart meters and meter communication systems, including networks and communication modules, sensors, data analytics and services and software devices globally.



Itron has been consistently working toward expanding its global presence, taking leverage of reliable and efficient solutions in the utility sector.



A few days back, Itron collaborated with Utilismart Corporation to deliver comprehensive metering solutions for Canadian and U.S. cooperative and municipal electric utilities. This collaboration underscores Itron’s commitment to joining forces with industry-leading names like Utilismart to help small-sized utilities with detailed analytics on their energy consumption that will assist in streamlining their operations.



Prior to that, Itron announced the completion of the sale of its European commercial & industrial mechanical gas meter business, gas stations meter and pressure regulation business and global gas regulator business to Dresser Utility Solutions. This sale is an important step for Itron in its journey toward delivering more augmented networks and data-driven outcomes to cater to customers’ individualized needs more efficiently. Moreover, the takeover will enable the company to enhance its focus on state-of-the-art static, communication-capable assets and outcomes for gas, water and electric utilities.



Further, the company’s Temetra solution is being implemented by Ireland’s electricity distribution network operator — Electricity Supply Board Networks or ESB Networks. Itron’s Temetra will aid ESB Networks to improve meter data management by reading more than 1.75 million meters across its service territory and boosting operational optimization.



Shares of ITRI have plunged 50.4% compared with the industry’s fall of 7.3% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Itron currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Progress Software PRGS, Badger Meter BMI and Iridium Communications IRDM. While Badger Meter and Progress Software sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Iridium carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Badger Meter has a projected earnings growth rate of 5.77% for 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 19 cents in the past 60 days.



Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and met estimates once, the average surprise being 14%. Shares of BMI have lost 5.1% in the past year.



Progress Software has a projected earnings growth rate of 3.62% for fiscal 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Progress Software’s fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 6 cents in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate of PRGS is pegged at 2%.



Progress Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 26.8%. Shares of PRGS have lost 1.6% in the past year.



Iridium has a projected earnings growth rate of 271.43% for 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Iridium’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by a penny in the past 90 days.



Iridium’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters and met estimates twice, the average surprise being 39.4%. Shares of IRDM have dipped 5.8% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.