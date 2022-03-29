Itron (ITRI) to Revamp City of Fuengirola Into a Smart City

Itron, Inc. ITRI and the City of Fuengirola, Spain, recently joined forces to transform the latter’s smart city vision into a reality.



Per the collaboration, the City of Fuengirola, which houses more than 82,000 permanent residents, will deploy Itron’s smart city platform. This solution will include a city-wide mesh network developed for industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices and Itron’s device and data management platform, SLV. Itron will run the IIoT network within a four-year Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) agreement. Implementation of the Itron solution is expected to conclude by the end of 2022.



Notably, 80% of the project will be co-sponsored by European Regional Development Fund within the framework of the Pluriregional Program of Spain 2014–2020.

Advantages of Itron Smart City Platform

Itron’s smart city solution will enable the City of Fuengirola to use a broad array of smart city applications to increase energy efficiency, reduce operational costs and boost the quality of life for its citizens.



Initially, intelligent street lighting, noise detection and smart traffic monitoring will be implemented. Intelligent street lighting will deliver numerous benefits like enhanced safety and increased customer satisfaction. This will help the city map its future investments and services more efficiently.



Itron will also manage the mesh network and SLV software on behalf of the City of Fuengirola. This consists of the deployment of the IIoT network, supply of the sensors and controllers for initial use-cases and four years of connectivity for each device. Access to SLV will give the city augmented capabilities of advanced asset management, data visualization, analytics and real-time control.



The key target of the project is to rev up urban modernization, fuel the digital transformation of city services and enhance the citizen experience for the residents of the City of Fuengirola. This collaboration will create an environment for the citizens of the municipality that is more efficient, comfortable and sustainable. Moreover, the project will lay the foundation to fulfill the City of Fuengirola’s vision to transform into a holistic smart city and meet its sustainability goals.



Per Itron, it is proud to be part of the City of Fuengirola’s smart city transformation journey with the help of its streetlight management system. By leveraging Itron’s NaaS and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, the City of Fuengirola can focus on reaping the benefits of its smart city platform rather than investing in IT and field-based resources to manage and maintain the infrastructure.

Promising Prospects for ITRI

Headquartered in Liberty Lake, WA, Itron is one of the prominent suppliers of a wide array of standard, advanced and smart meters and meter communication systems, including networks and communication modules, sensors, data analytics and services and software devices globally.



Itron has been consistently working toward expanding its global presence, taking advantage of reliable and efficient solutions in the utility sector.



A few days back, Itron announced that its IntelliSOURCE-powered DER Optimizer solution is being implemented by Florida-based Duke Energy to operate a new managed electronic vehicles (or EV) charging program. Duke Energy will deploy the DER Optimizer solution in the first quarter of 2022 and use it for the next four years.



Prior to that, Itron inked a contract with Consolidated Utility District (CUD) to upgrade the latter’s existing water infrastructure to enable greater efficiency, reliability and value. This contract will help the Itron solution to boost the operational efficiency and customer service of more than 160,000 CUD customers across Rutherford County in central Tennessee.



Shares of ITRI have plunged 40.4% compared with the industry’s fall of 0.6% in the past year.



