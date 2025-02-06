Itron (ITRI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Itron (ITRI) closed at $106.09, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.51%.

The the stock of energy and water meter company has fallen by 0.18% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Itron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 25, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, down 14.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $603.26 million, up 4.52% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Itron should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% lower within the past month. Itron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Itron is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.05. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.51 of its industry.

It's also important to note that ITRI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.88. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Testing Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.14 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

