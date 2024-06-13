Itron (ITRI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Itron (ITRI) closed the latest trading day at $108.07, indicating a -0.14% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy and water meter company had lost 0.59% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.01% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.96% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Itron in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.94, signifying a 44.62% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $599.02 million, up 10.71% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $2.36 billion, which would represent changes of +19.05% and +8.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Itron. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.53% higher. Itron presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Itron's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.24, which means Itron is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that ITRI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.04. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.78 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

