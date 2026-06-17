Itron (ITRI) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Itron (ITRI) closed at $79.26, marking a -2.27% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.35%.

The energy and water meter company's shares have seen an increase of 3.95% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Itron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.31, showcasing a 19.14% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $564.72 million, indicating a 6.93% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.01 per share and revenue of $2.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of -15.71% and +0.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Itron. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.02% downward. As of now, Itron holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Itron is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.5. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 24.62.

Also, we should mention that ITRI has a PEG ratio of 0.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.98.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.