Itron (ITRI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Itron (ITRI) closed at $98.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.47% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.2% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.79%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy and water meter company had gained 4.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Itron will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 28, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.24, reflecting a 18.42% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $570.76 million, down 5.99% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.06 per share and a revenue of $2.42 billion, representing changes of -15.01% and +2.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Itron. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Itron holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Itron currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.99. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 24.44.

We can also see that ITRI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry stood at 3.23 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.