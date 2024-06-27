Itron (ITRI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Itron (ITRI) standing at $99.42, reflecting a +1.59% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.

The energy and water meter company's stock has dropped by 9.6% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Itron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Itron is projected to report earnings of $0.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.62%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $599.02 million, indicating a 10.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4 per share and a revenue of $2.36 billion, indicating changes of +19.05% and +8.78%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Itron. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.29% higher. As of now, Itron holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Itron is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 24.46. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.91.

Also, we should mention that ITRI has a PEG ratio of 0.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ITRI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.