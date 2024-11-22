Itron (ITRI) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Itron (ITRI) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ITRI recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

ITRI has rallied 14.4% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests ITRI could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider ITRI's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 8 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on ITRI for more gains in the near future.

