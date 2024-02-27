Itron (ITRI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Itron Inc ITRI reported non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 in fourth-quarter 2023, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 64%. The company reported earnings of 71 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues were $577.2 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. The top line improved 23% year over year.

The top-line performance was driven by strong operational execution and easing of supply-chain issues.

Product revenues were $502 million (87% of total revenues), up 27.8% year over year. Service revenues totaled $75.2 million (13%), up 0.5% from the year-ago levels.

Itron’s bookings were $839 million, and its backlog amounted to $4.5 billion at the end of the reported quarter.

Segments in Detail

Device Solutions: Revenues generated from this segment were $114 million (19.8% of total revenues), up 13% from the year-ago quarter due to higher demand for smart water meter and communication module sales. Our estimate was pegged at $118.2 million.

Networked Solutions: Segmental revenues totaled $391 million (67.7%), up 30% year over year, driven by solid factory output enabled by improved component supply. We suggested the metric to be $379 million.

Outcomes: The segment’s revenues of $73 million (12.5%) improved 10% on a year-over-year basis due to higher recurring and one-time services revenues. Our projection was $72.5 million.

Operating Details

Itron’s gross margin in the fourth quarter was 34%, which expanded 390 basis points on a year-over-year basis. Favorable mix and operational efficiency resulted in the uptick.

Non-GAAP operating expenses of $135.5 million jumped 17.3% year over year, primarily due to higher research and development costs.

Non-GAAP operating income was $60.9 million compared with $25.3 million in the year-ago period. The upside was driven by higher gross profit.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flows

As of Dec 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $302 million, up from $254.8 million as of Sep 30. Accounts receivables were $303.8 million compared with $318.1 million in the prior quarter.

As of Dec 31, net long-term debt was $454.8 million compared with $454.3 million as of Sep 30, 2023.

Itron generated $47.9 million of cash from operations in the reported quarter against $13 million cash outflow from operations in the prior-year quarter.

Free cash flow was $39.3 million against $17.9 million free cash outflow in the year-ago period.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2024, ITRI expects revenues between $575 million and $585 million.

Non-GAAP EPS is anticipated to be in the range of 80-90 cents.

For 2024, management projects revenues between $2.275 billion and $2.375 billion. Non-GAAP EPS is estimated to be in the band of $3.40-$3.80.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, Itron carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

