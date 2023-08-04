Itron (ITRI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Itron Inc ITRI reported non-GAAP earnings of 65 cents per share in second-quarter 2023, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 109.7%. The company reported earnings of 7 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Revenues were $541.1 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5%. The top line improved 25% year over year.



The top-line performance was driven by strong operational execution and easing supply-chain issues.



Product revenues were $464.8 million (86% of total revenues), up 29.1% year over year. Service revenues totaled $76.3 million (14%), up 5.9% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



Itron’s bookings were $475 million and backlog amounted to $4.5 billion at the end of the reported quarter.

Segments in Detail

Device Solutions: Revenues generated from this segment were $113 million (20.9% of total revenues), up 8% from the year-ago quarter due to increasing demand for company’s solutions in the fast-growing Water vertical. Our estimate for segmental revenues was pegged at $121.6 million.



Networked Solutions: Segmental revenues totaled $361 million (66.7%), up 34% year over year, driven by easing of supply-chain issues. Our estimate for segmental revenues was pegged at $327.6 million.



Outcomes: The segment’s revenues of $67 million (12.4%) improved 16% on a year-over-year basis due to higher recurring services and software license sales, driven by Distributed Intelligence. Our estimate for segmental revenues was pegged at $65 million.

Operating Details

Itron’s gross margin in the second quarter was 32.1%, which expanded 290 basis points on a year-over-year basis. Favorable mix and operational efficiency resulted in the uptick.



Non-GAAP operating expenses of $132.6 million jumped 13.3% year over year.



Non-GAAP operating income was $41.4 million compared with $9.1 million in the year-ago period. The upside was driven by higher gross profit and revenues.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flows

As of Jun 30, cash and cash equivalents totaled $232.8 million, up from $196 million as of Mar 31, 2023. Accounts receivables of $318.8 million improved from $305.3 million in the prior quarter.



As of Jun 30, net long-term debt was $453.7 million compared with $453.1 million as of Mar 31, 2023.



Itron generated $42 million of cash from operations in the reported quarter compared with $1.4 million in the prior-year quarter.



In the reported quarter, free cash flow was $36 million compared with $5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Guidance

For the third quarter, ITRI expects revenues to be between $535 million and $545 million.



Non-GAAP earnings per share are anticipated in the range of 44-56 cents.



For the 2023, management projects revenues to be between $2.11 billion and $2.14 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings per share are estimated in the $2.03 - $2.28 band.



Currently, Itron sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

