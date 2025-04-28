Itron (ITRI) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Itron (ITRI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $614.27 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Itron metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Networked Solutions' reaching $416.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Outcomes' will likely reach $79.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Device Solutions' of $119.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.6%.



Shares of Itron have experienced a change of +6.4% in the past month compared to the -4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ITRI is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

