Itron (ITRI) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y

Itron Inc. ITRI reported first-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 11 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.2%. The bottom line decreased 78.9% year over year.



Revenues were $475.3 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. Further, the top line declined 9% year over year.



The decline in the top line was attributed to component constraints, which offset robust customer demand. Sluggishness in the company’s Device Solutions and Networked Solutions segment was a major concern.



Product revenues were $399.8 million (84.1% of total revenues), down 9.7% year over year. Service revenues totaled $75.5 million (15.9%), down 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The company’s bookings were $417 million and the backlog totaled $3.9 billion at the end of the reported quarter.

Segments in Detail

Device Solutions: The company generated revenues of $140 million (29.4% of the total revenues) from the segment, down 19% from the year-ago quarter.



Networked Solutions: Revenues from the segment were $279 million (58.6% of the total revenues), down 3% year over year.



Outcomes: The segment generated revenues of $57 million (12% of the total revenues), down 3% on a year-over-year basis, driven by decreased product and software license sales.

Operating Details

Itron’s gross margin in the first quarter was 28.4%, which contracted 380 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis. The downside was caused by increasing component costs and manufacturing inefficiencies.



Non-GAAP operating expenses were $126 million, down 1.7% year over year due to lower product development expenses.



Non-GAAP operating income was $9.3 million, down 76% year over year. Operating income was $6.8 million, declining 78% from the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP operating margin in the first quarter was 2%, which contracted 550 bps on a year-over-year basis.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flows

As of Mar 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $203.9 million, up from $162.5 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Accounts receivables were $303.2 million, up from $298.5 million in the prior quarter.



Long-term debt at the end of the first quarter stood at $450.8 million compared with $450.2 million at the end of the quarter ended Dec 31, 2021.



Itron generated $7.6 million of cash from operations in the reported quarter compared with $50 million in the prior quarter.



It generated a free cash flow of $2.2 million in the reported quarter compared with $38.5 million in the prior quarter.

Currently, Itron has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



