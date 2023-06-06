Itron (ITRI) New Edge Gateway to Promote Utility Digitalization

Itron Inc ITRI announced that it is expanding its distributed intelligence (DI) platform by launching its latest Edge Gateway product line. This new product line will help utilities to achieve decarbonization and sustainability goals, manage critical infrastructure and support the growing adoption of distributed energy resources.

The Itron Edge Gateway facilitates utility and city digitalization by quickly adding DI capabilities to any device or sensor without requiring hardware integration, added the company. This allows the platform to be applied in various use cases, such as distribution automation, distributed energy resource management and smart cities.

Key features of the Itron Edge Gateway include distributed intelligence, which allows customers to focus on their business needs and deploy new use cases without the need for “requalifying” a new network platform. The platform also provides intelligent connectivity, supporting both public and private network connectivity, as well as flexible device interfaces, maximizing flexibility and scalability.

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote

Itron Edge Gateway also includes robust security features, including encryption, secure boot and secure containers. The platform ensures data integrity and safeguards against cyber threats. Additionally, the gateway offers enhanced management and monitoring capabilities, enabling full life-cycle management and real-time status visibility.

The Itron Edge Gateway serves as a highly secure edge-computing platform, fostering intelligent Industrial Internet of Things connectivity. It leverages LTE, Private LTE, 5G cellular and Itron's Gen5 Mesh communication technology to establish connections between fielded devices and back-office systems or cloud services. The gateway utilizes a common back-office application infrastructure, along with Itron's Riva Meter and DI network interface card, to actively manage deployed applications.

Overall, the Itron Edge Gateway empowers utilities and cities to leverage advanced technologies and data-driven solutions, facilitating efficient and sustainable management of energy, water and critical infrastructure.

Itron is one of the major suppliers of a broad array of standard, advanced and smart meters and meter communication systems, including networks and communication modules, sensors, data analytics and services and software and devices globally. The company plans to expand its global presence in the utility sector with numerous collaborations.

Itron currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of ITRI have gained 30.8% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 7.4% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Dropbox DBX, Badger Meter BMI and Blackbaud BLKB. Dropbox presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Blackbaud and Badger Meter currently hold a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dropbox’s 2023 earnings has increased 10.1% in the past 60 days to $1.85 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12.3%.

Dropbox’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 10.4%. Shares of DBX have gained 3.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 earnings has increased 4.7% in the past 60 days to $2.69 per share.

Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 5.3%. Shares of BMI have surged 75.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2023 earnings has increased 9.3% in the past 60 days to $3.75 per share.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 10.4%. Shares of the company have jumped 15.1% in the past year

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.