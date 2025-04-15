Itron (ITRI) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Itron (ITRI) standing at $102.08, reflecting a +0.69% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy and water meter company had lost 4.85% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.26% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.94% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Itron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 1, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.30, showcasing a 4.84% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $614.27 million, showing a 1.8% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

ITRI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.40 per share and revenue of $2.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.91% and +0.61%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Itron. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.4% increase. Itron currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Itron is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.77. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.71.

We can additionally observe that ITRI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Testing Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

