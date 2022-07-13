Itron (ITRI) Helps SCUD to Improve Gas Distribution System

Itron Inc. ITRI and its partner United Systems & Software (“USS”) announced that they are collaborating with Sevier County Utility District (“SCUD”) to roll out ITRI’s meter data collection and management solution across SCUD’s gas district in Tennessee.

Itron will help SCUD to serve reliable gas services to its 15,000-customer gas district in east Tennessee. Over the following two years, USS will work with SCUD to distribute the gas modules throughout the latter’s region.

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote

USS provides software development and information technology solutions to customers and local governments throughout the United States. It has been Itron’s partner for more than 20 years and currently operates in 18 states across the country.

Itron plans to expand its global presence in the utility sector with the recent collaboration. The company’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure Essentials for Gas will be implemented by SCUD, which includes 15,000 Itron Cellular 500G Gas Modules and Temetra.

Temetra will be utilized to provide insight into the distribution network and make it easier to manage, collect and analyze data from the gas meters.

SCUD will employ Cellular 500G to record interval data to support improvements in safety, customer service and operations.

The data can be accessed easily through the cloud, which will help SCUD to modernize its gas distribution system.

Recently, Temetra was leveraged by Australia-based Energy Queensland to read meters for its 2.3 million strong user base across rural and urban locations. Temetra will aid in optimizing operations and enhancing route optimization and meter reading efficiencies for Energy Queensland.

Prior to that, Itron entered into a contract with CenterPoint Energy to deploy 3 million Itron Intelis natural gas ultrasonic smart meters for modernizing the latter’s natural gas distribution system.

The company supplies a broad range of standard, advanced, smart meters and meter communication systems, including networks and communication modules, software, devices, sensors, data analytics and services.

Itron currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of ITRI have lost 52.4% compared with the industry’s decline of 24% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Aspen Technology AZPN, Synopsys SNPS and Broadcom AVGO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen Technology’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $5.50 per share, increasing 1.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 18.4%.

Aspen Technology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 4.1%. Shares of AZPN have soared 25.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys 2022 earnings is pegged at $8.47 per share, rising 7.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 19.6%.

Synopsys earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 2.7%. Shares of SNPS have jumped 10.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $37.06 per share, up 3.9% in the past 60 days. AVGO’s expected long-term earnings growth rate is 14.5%.

Broadcom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, with the average being 2.2%. Shares of AVGO have lost 0.5% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.