Itron (ITRI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Itron (ITRI) standing at $99.12, reflecting a +0.66% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy and water meter company had lost 8.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Itron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.94, indicating a 44.62% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $599.02 million, up 10.71% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4 per share and a revenue of $2.36 billion, signifying shifts of +19.05% and +8.78%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Itron should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.29% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Itron boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Itron is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.99.

It is also worth noting that ITRI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.95. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.