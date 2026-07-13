Itron (ITRI) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Itron (ITRI) ended the recent trading session at $83.39, demonstrating a -2.01% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy and water meter company had gained 5.64% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Itron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 28, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.3, marking a 19.75% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $564.72 million, down 6.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.01 per share and revenue of $2.38 billion, indicating changes of -15.71% and +0.34%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Itron. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Itron is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Itron is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.16. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.85 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that ITRI has a PEG ratio of 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.02.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, finds itself in the top 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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