Itron (ITRI) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Itron (ITRI) closed the most recent trading day at $88.56, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.89%.

Shares of the energy and water meter company have depreciated by 4.13% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 14.93%, and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Itron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 28, 2026. On that day, Itron is projected to report earnings of $1.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $570.97 million, down 5.96% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.99 per share and revenue of $2.4 billion, indicating changes of -15.99% and +1.28%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Itron. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.29% lower. Itron currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Itron's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.67, which means Itron is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that ITRI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.79. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Electronics - Testing Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.