Itron (ITRI) Expands Engage Partner Program to APAC Region

Itron ITRI has launched the Itron Engage Sales Channel Partner Program in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, which provides utilities and municipalities with tools, training and support for Itron’s solutions.

The program is aimed at improving energy and water management capabilities and client support for Itron’s sales channel partners.

It also provides partners with access to Itron University, which is a comprehensive online training program to ensure that partners properly comprehend the breadth and depth of the Itron portfolio.

The company is also used by utilities and municipalities in North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Itron’s device solutions business segment has a wide array of standard gas meters, electricity IEC meters, water meters and communicating meters. The company plans to leverage its portfolio to expand its global presence in the utility sector with several collaborations.

Recently, Itron and its partner United Systems & Software collaborated with Sevier County Utility District (“SCUD”) to roll out ITRI’s meter data collection and management solution across SCUD’s gas district in Tennessee.

Itron will help SCUD to serve reliable gas services to its 15,000-customer gas district in east Tennessee.

Prior to that, Temetra was leveraged by Australia-based Energy Queensland to read meters for its 2.3 million strong user base across rural and urban locations. Temetra will aid in optimizing operations and enhancing route optimization and meter reading efficiencies for Energy Queensland.

Itron reported first-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 11 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.2%. The bottom line decreased 78.9% year over year. Revenues were $475.3 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. Further, the top line declined 9% year over year.

The decline in the top line was attributed to component constraints, which offset robust customer demand. Sluggishness in the company’s Device Solutions and Networked Solutions segment was a major concern.

For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $494.4 million, up 1% year over year. However, the consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 22 cents per share, down 21.4% year over year.

Itron currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of ITRI have lost 48.1% compared with the industry's decline of 23.1% in the past year.



