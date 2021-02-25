Itron (ITRI) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Miss

Itron, Inc. ITRI reported fourth-quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 140.7%. Further, the figure improved 6.6% from the previous quarter.



However, the bottom line declined 9.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Revenues were $525.2 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $564.6 million. Further, the top line decreased 2.8% sequentially and 16% year over year.



Disruptions caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the demand environment were major concerns. Moreover, the weak performance of Device Solutions and Networked Solutions was a negative.



Notably, product revenues were $451.4 million (86% of total revenues), down 18.9% year over year. Service revenues totaled $73.8 million (14%), which increased 2.8% from the year-ago quarter.



The company’s bookings were $973 million and the backlog totaled $3.3 billion at the end of the reported quarter.

Segments in Detail

Device Solutions: The company generated revenues of $186.4 million (35.5% of total revenues) from the segment, down 10% from the year-ago quarter.



Networked Solutions: Revenues from the segment were $277.4 million (52.8% of total revenues), down 25% year over year.



Outcomes: The segment generated revenues of $61.3 million (11.7% of total revenues), up 14% on a year-over-year basis, owing to growing software license revenues.

Operating Details

For the fourth quarter, Itron’s gross margin was 28.3%, which expanded 10 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis. This was driven by high-margin software license revenues.



Non-GAAP operating expenses were $116.2 million, down 21.8% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 150 bps year over year to 22.1%.



Further, non-GAAP operating margin was 8.3%, expanding 90 bps from the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flows

As of Dec 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $206.9 million, down from $586.2 million as of Sep 30, 2020. Accounts receivables were $369.8 million, down from $386.9 million in the prior quarter.



Long-term debt at the end of the fourth quarter stood at $902.6 million compared with $1.31 billion at the end of the third quarter.



Itron generated $38.9 million of cash from operations in the fourth quarter compared with $45 million in the prior quarter.



Moreover, the company generated free cash flow of $29.03 million in the quarter under review compared with$38 million in the last reported quarter.

2021 Guidance

For 2021, the company expects revenues between $2.23 billion and $2.33 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.29 billion.



Further, non-GAAP earnings for 2021 are anticipated to be $2.15-$2.55 per share. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $2.09 per share.

