Itron (ITRI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Itron (ITRI) ending at $106.79, denoting a -1.24% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy and water meter company had gained 10.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Itron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.30, showcasing a 4.84% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $614.27 million, indicating a 1.8% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.36 per share and a revenue of $2.46 billion, signifying shifts of -4.63% and +0.61%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Itron. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 11.6% increase. Currently, Itron is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Itron is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.47.

Investors should also note that ITRI has a PEG ratio of 0.7 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Electronics - Testing Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, finds itself in the top 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

