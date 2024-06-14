Itron (ITRI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Itron (ITRI) ended the recent trading session at $105.98, demonstrating a -1.93% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.

Shares of the energy and water meter company have depreciated by 0.51% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.27% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Itron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Itron to post earnings of $0.94 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 44.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $599.02 million, up 10.71% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4 per share and a revenue of $2.36 billion, signifying shifts of +19.05% and +8.78%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Itron. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.53% higher. Right now, Itron possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Itron is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 27.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.24, so one might conclude that Itron is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that ITRI has a PEG ratio of 1.04 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Electronics - Testing Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

