Itron (ITRI) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Itron (ITRI) was up +2% at $96.36. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.66%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy and water meter company had gained 3.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.93%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Itron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 28, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.25, showcasing a 17.76% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $570.76 million, reflecting a 5.99% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.06 per share and revenue of $2.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of -15.01% and +2.03%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Itron. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Itron is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Itron is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.58. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 24.72.

We can also see that ITRI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.23.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 17, this industry ranks in the top 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.