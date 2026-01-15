Itron (ITRI) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Itron (ITRI) ended the recent trading session at $100.91, demonstrating a +2.59% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.26% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.25%.

The energy and water meter company's shares have seen an increase of 3.91% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Itron will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 17, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.19, signifying a 62.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $561.79 million, indicating a 8.33% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.87 per share and a revenue of $2.36 billion, indicating changes of +22.24% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Itron. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Itron holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Itron is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.03.

We can also see that ITRI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry stood at 2.77 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

