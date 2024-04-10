Itron (ITRI) AMI Solution Used by BREB to Reform Electric Grid

Itron ITRI recently announced its association with the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (“BREB”), a government body that is the leading power supplier in Bangladesh. By integrating BREB's distribution system with ITRI’s cutting-edge technology, the initiative is likely to promote more sustainable development in the country.



The adoption of Itron’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) will lead to a more efficient management of electricity distribution by the BREB. AMI allows customers to gain better insights into their energy consumption patterns, allowing them to have greater control over their energy usage.



BREB will work with ITRI’s channel partner SQ Wire and Cable to deploy 500,000 smart pre-payment metering devices with Itron network interface cards. This facilitates automated meter reading along with better billing accuracy. Apart from this, “time-of-use tariffs” and precise data on energy usage can lead to increased conservation efforts and cost savings for consumers.



Deployment of the AMI solution will make the electric grid resilient, allowing BREB to link its users’ smart home devices with Itron’s AMI solution. Advanced data analytics and distribution network visibility of the AMI solution will aid BREB to streamline infrastructure investments, as well as improve outage management and incorporate more renewable energy sources into its power grid.



The implementation of AMI solution also comprises Itron’s premium UtilityIQ headend software suite, which aids in comprehensive data management and analysis.



ITRI cited that its alliance with BREB will empower the latter to address global concerns such as energy access and energy security. Also, the deployment of AMI will allow BREB to efficiently manage its electric grid.



Headquartered in Liberty Lake, WA, Itron is a global provider of energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. This technology and services company’s solutions help utilities and cities manage resources more efficiently and effectively.



In the last reported quarter, its revenues totaled $577.2 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. The top line improved 23% year over year, owing to strong operational execution and easing of supply-chain issues.



The stock has gained 68.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 17.7%



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Itron currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Pinterest PINS, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.92%.

Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Headquartered in White Plains, NY, Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR develops and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand.



Turtle Beach is well-positioned to benefit from quality products and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Its headsets are suited for learning and working remotely via video or audio conferencing. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%. It has a VGM Score of A.

