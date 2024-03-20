Itron (ITRI) Advances Energy Resource Management in Australia

Itron ITRI recently unveiled Low Voltage Distributed Energy Resource Management Solution (LV DERMS) at the Energy Networks Conference in Adelaide, Australia. The cutting-edge technology aims to implement an innovative, data-driven process for managing Consumer Energy Resources (CERs).



The state-of-the-art solution will simultaneously maintain stability within the low-voltage network for CERs like rooftop solar or battery storage. Itron’s LV DERMS model plans to address the complexities of grid instability arising in the LV network due to energy transition.



The newly launched LV DERMS can be integrated with current back-office systems, including advanced distribution management system, through the application of a bottom-up approach.



By utilizing certain core capabilities of the solution it transits planning and operating risks caused by CERs into opportunities. These include centralized control and visibility, Dynamic System State Estimation, enhanced DOE compliance validation, energy market participation and proven scalability.



LV DERMS solution is also integrated with Itron’s distributed intelligence platform, thereby enabling it to be moved to the edge of the grid in a highly distributed architecture. This will facilitate autonomous control to balance the LV network system while reducing costs for the same.



Itron is one of the leading global suppliers of a robust range of standard, advanced and smart meters and meter communication systems, including networks and communication modules, software, devices, sensors, data analytics and services to the utility and municipal sectors.



Itron’s performance is gaining momentum from the strong uptake of grid edge intelligence technology, robust operational execution and easing of the supply-chain issues. Strategic collaborations and frequent product launches are boosting its overall performance. In the last reported quarter, it generated revenues of $577.2 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%.



For the first quarter of 2024, ITRI is projecting revenues to be in the band of $575-$585 million. Non-GAAP EPS is anticipated in the range of 80-90 cents. For 2024, management projects revenues to be between $2.275 billion and $2.375 billion. Non-GAAP EPS is estimated in the range of $3.40-$3.80.



