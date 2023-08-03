Itron Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Itron Inc. (ITRI):

Earnings: $24.201 million in Q2 vs. -$36.967 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.53 in Q2 vs. -$0.82 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Itron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $29.824 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.3 per share Revenue: $541.070 million in Q2 vs. $431.882 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.44 to $0.56 Next quarter revenue guidance: $535 to $545 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.03 to $2.28 Full year revenue guidance: $2.11 to $2.14 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.