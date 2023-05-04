Itron Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Itron Inc. (ITRI):

Earnings: -$11.836 million in Q1 vs. $0.906 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.26 in Q1 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Itron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.382 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.11 per share Revenue: $494.618 million in Q1 vs. $475.331 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 - $0.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $510Mln - $525Mln

