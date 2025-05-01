Itron, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth and Increased Earnings

Itron, Inc. reports Q1 2025 financial results, showing revenue growth and improved earnings compared to Q1 2024.

Itron, Inc. announced its first-quarter financial results for 2025, reporting a revenue increase of 1% to $607 million compared to the same period in 2024. Key highlights include a gross profit of $217 million (up 6%), a net income of $65 million (up $14 million), and diluted earnings per share rising to $1.42, reflecting a $0.30 increase. Non-GAAP diluted EPS improved to $1.52, an increase of $0.28 per share. The company's earnings growth was attributed to a favorable product mix and robust execution in response to steady customer demand for grid efficiency and automation technologies. Itron's total backlog at the end of the quarter was $4.7 billion, and the company provided a positive outlook for the second quarter of 2025, projecting revenue between $605 and $615 million.

First quarter revenue of $607 million, representing a 1% increase year-over-year.

Gross profit increased 6% to $217 million, demonstrating improved operational efficiency.

GAAP net income rose to $65 million, up $14 million from the previous year, reflecting strong earnings growth.

Free cash flow of $67 million increased significantly by $33 million, indicating enhanced liquidity and financial health.

Device Solutions revenue decreased 1%, indicating potential challenges in maintaining revenue from this segment, coupled with decreased legacy electricity sales.

Networked Solutions revenue also decreased 1%, which could signal issues with project deployments and customer demand in that area.

Outlook for Q2 2025 projects revenue that is largely flat compared to Q1, which may raise concerns about growth momentum moving forward.

What were Itron's financial results for Q1 2025?

Itron reported revenue of $607 million, a 1% increase from Q1 2024, and net income of $65 million, which is up $14 million.

How did Itron's earnings per share change in Q1 2025?

GAAP diluted earnings per share increased to $1.42, up $0.30 compared to the same period in 2024.

What factors contributed to Itron's revenue growth?

The growth was driven by increased demand for grid efficiency, automation, and agile infrastructure solutions, alongside a favorable product mix.

What is Itron's outlook for Q2 2025?

Itron projects revenue between $605 million and $615 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS between $1.30 and $1.40 for Q2 2025.

Where can I find more information about Itron's financial performance?

More details can be found on Itron's investor relations website, including a live conference call discussing the financial results.

$ITRI Insider Trading Activity

$ITRI insiders have traded $ITRI stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS DEITRICH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 74,846 shares for an estimated $7,785,763 .

. JOAN S HOOPER (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,847 shares for an estimated $1,357,386 .

. DONALD L. III REEVES (SVP, Outcomes) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,253 shares for an estimated $837,526 .

. JOHN F. MARCOLINI (SVP, Networked Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,807 shares for an estimated $566,588 .

. JUSTIN K PATRICK (SVP, Device Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,727 shares for an estimated $266,543 .

. LAURIE ANN PULATIE-HAHN (SVP, HR) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 931 shares for an estimated $92,475 .

. CHRISTOPHER E. WARE (SVP, GC & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 842 shares for an estimated $81,647 .

. MARY C. HEMMINGSEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 750 shares for an estimated $80,452 .

. DAVID MARSHALL WRIGHT (VP, Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 587 shares for an estimated $58,062.

$ITRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $ITRI stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Key results for the quarter include (compared with the first quarter of 2024):







Revenue of $607 million, increased 1%;



Gross profit of $217 million, increased 6%;



GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. of $65 million, increased $14 million;



GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.42, increased $0.30 per share;



Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.52, increased $0.28 per share;



Adjusted EBITDA of $88 million, increased 15%; and



Free cash flow of $67 million, increased $33 million.











"First quarter margin expansion and earnings growth were ahead of expectations due to favorable product mix and continued strong execution," said Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and CEO. “Customer demand remained steady during the first quarter driven by grid efficiency, automation, and agile infrastructure solutions. Utilities are embracing new technologies and Itron's leadership in providing grid edge intelligence solutions at scale continues to be reflected in the Company's performance.”







Summary of First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results







(All comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted)







Revenue







Total first quarter revenue increased 1%, to $607 million. This comparison includes catch-up of previously constrained revenue that occurred during Q1'24.





Device Solutions revenue decreased 1%, or a 2% increase in constant currency, due to increased smart water sales partially offset by decreased legacy electricity sales.





Networked Solutions revenue decreased 1%, due to timing of shipments and project deployments, and the catch-up of previously constrained revenue that occurred during Q1'24.





Outcomes revenue increased 14%, due to increased recurring revenue and software licenses.







Gross Margin







Itron's first quarter gross margin of 35.8% increased 180 basis points from the prior year due to product mix and operational efficiencies.







Operating Expenses and Operating Income







GAAP operating expenses of $141 million decreased $2 million from the prior year. Non-GAAP operating expenses of $137 million decreased $1 million.





GAAP operating income of $76 million was $13 million higher than the prior year and non-GAAP operating income of $80 million was $13 million higher than the prior year. Both increases were due to higher gross profit and lower operating expenses.







Net Income and Earnings per Share







Net income attributable to Itron, Inc. for the quarter was $65 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to Itron, Inc. of $52 million, or $1.12 per diluted share in 2024. The increase was driven by higher GAAP operating income and interest income, partially offset by higher tax expense.





Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc., which excludes the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of business, acquisition and integration, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses, was $70 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, compared with $57 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in 2024. The increase was due to higher non-GAAP operating income and interest income, partially offset by higher tax expense.







Cash Flow







Net cash provided by operating activities was $72 million in the first quarter compared with $41 million in the prior year. Free cash flow was $67 million in the first quarter compared with $34 million in the prior year. The increase in free cash flow was primarily due to higher earnings, interest income, and working capital.







Other Measures







Total backlog at quarter end was $4.7 billion compared with $4.3 billion in the prior year. Bookings in the quarter totaled $530 million.







Q2 2025 Outlook







Outlook for the second quarter of 2025 is as follows:







Revenue between $605 and $615 million



Revenue between $605 and $615 million



Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $1.30 and $1.40









Earnings Conference Call







Itron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results contained in this release at 10 a.m. EDT on May 1, 2025. Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the company’s website at



https://investors.itron.com/events-presentations



. Participants should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available through May 8, 2025 and may be accessed on the company's website at



https://investors.itron.com/events-presentations



.







About Itron







Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us:



www.itron.com







Itron



®



is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This release contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical factors nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based on our expectations about, among others, revenues, operations, financial performance, earnings, liquidity, earnings per share, cash flows and restructuring activities including headcount reductions and other cost savings initiatives. This document reflects our current strategy, plans and expectations and is based on information currently available as of the date of this release. When we use words such as "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "goal", "seek", "project", "estimate", "future", "strategy", "objective", "may", "likely", "should", "will", "will continue", and similar expressions, including related to future periods, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates. Although we believe the estimates and assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these estimates or assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these estimates and assumptions could be incorrect. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that we believe could affect our results include our ability to execute on our restructuring plans, our ability to achieve estimated cost savings, the rate and timing of customer demand for our products, rescheduling of current customer orders, changes in estimated liabilities for product warranties, adverse impacts of litigation, changes in laws, regulations, tariffs, sanctions, trade policies and retaliatory responses, our dependence on new product development and intellectual property, future acquisitions, changes in estimates for stock-based and bonus compensation, increasing volatility in foreign exchange rates, international business risks, uncertainties caused by adverse economic conditions, including without limitation those resulting from extraordinary events or circumstances and other factors that are more fully described in Part I, Item 1A: Risk Factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec 31, 2024 and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Itron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information in this press release.







Non-GAAP Financial Information







To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we use certain adjusted or non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and constant currency. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide greater transparency and represent supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. We exclude certain costs in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe the net result is a measure of our core business. We believe these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP performance measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from those reported by other companies. When providing future outlooks and/or earnings guidance, a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP diluted EPS to the GAAP diluted EPS has not been provided because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the potential amount or timing of restructuring related expenses and their related tax effects without unreasonable effort. These costs are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP results for the guidance period. A more detailed discussion of why we use non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations of using such measures, and reconciliations between non-GAAP and the nearest GAAP financial measures are included in this press release.





For additional information, contact:







Itron, Inc.







Paul Vincent





Vice President, Investor Relations





(512) 560-1172





David Means





Director, Investor Relations





(737) 242-8448







Investors@itron.com













Itron, Inc.













ITRON, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



































(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)































Three Months Ended









March 31,





























2025

















2024















Revenues





















Product revenues





$





523,141









$





527,822

















Service revenues









84,010













75,620





















Total revenues









607,151













603,442













Cost of revenues





















Product cost of revenues









346,442













356,707

















Service cost of revenues









43,490













41,356





















Total cost of revenues









389,932













398,063













Gross profit









217,219













205,379





































Operating expenses





















Sales, general and administrative









86,911













85,971

















Research and development









50,090













52,401

















Amortization of intangible assets









4,479













3,986

















Restructuring









(553





)









198

















Loss on sale of business









79













23





















Total operating expenses









141,006













142,579





































Operating income









76,213













62,800













Other income (expense)





















Interest income









11,710













3,846

















Interest expense









(5,593





)









(1,893





)













Other income (expense), net









(51





)









463





















Total other income (expense)









6,066













2,416





































Income before income taxes









82,279













65,216













Income tax provision









(16,929





)









(13,429





)









Net income









65,350













51,787





















































Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests









(124





)









66













Net income attributable to Itron, Inc.





$





65,474









$





51,721





































Net income per common share - Basic





$





1.44









$





1.13













Net income per common share - Diluted





$





1.42









$





1.12





































Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic









45,338













45,652













Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted









46,172













46,357



























ITRON, INC.













SEGMENT INFORMATION



































(Unaudited, in thousands)































Three Months Ended









March 31,





























2025

















2024

















Product revenues























Device Solutions





$





125,387









$





125,908

















Networked Solutions









374,522













381,305

















Outcomes









23,232













20,609





















Total Company





$





523,141









$





527,822







































Service revenues























Device Solutions





$





484









$





844

















Networked Solutions









28,210













26,211

















Outcomes









55,316













48,565





















Total Company





$





84,010









$





75,620







































Total revenues























Device Solutions





$





125,871









$





126,752

















Networked Solutions









402,732













407,516

















Outcomes









78,548













69,174





















Total Company





$





607,151









$





603,442







































Gross profit























Device Solutions





$





37,753









$





30,064

















Networked Solutions









148,714













151,025

















Outcomes









30,752













24,290





















Total Company





$





217,219









$





205,379







































Operating income























Device Solutions





$





30,471









$





21,703

















Networked Solutions









116,109













116,678

















Outcomes









14,330













9,091

















Corporate unallocated









(84,697





)









(84,672





)

















Total Company





$





76,213









$





62,800







































Total Gross Margin











35.8





%









34.0





%























ITRON, INC.













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







































(Unaudited, in thousands)







March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













ASSETS























Current assets

























Cash and cash equivalents





$





1,123,267













$





1,051,237

















Accounts receivable, net









346,599

















350,473

















Inventories









281,878

















270,725

















Other current assets









150,784

















143,457





















Total current assets









1,902,528

















1,815,892









































Property, plant, and equipment, net









112,453

















115,428













Deferred tax assets, net









315,180

















310,280













Other long-term assets









44,342

















41,827













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net









27,230

















28,957













Intangible assets, net









38,744

















43,109













Goodwill









1,062,665

















1,052,130





















Total assets





$





3,503,142













$





3,407,623











































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY























Current liabilities

























Accounts payable





$





164,417













$





144,929

















Other current liabilities









50,028

















61,241

















Wages and benefits payable









90,241

















137,384

















Taxes payable









18,241

















19,689

















Current portion of debt, net









457,747

















—

















Current portion of warranty









14,934

















14,302

















Unearned revenue









187,812

















150,720





















Total current liabilities









983,420

















528,265









































Long-term debt, net









786,137

















1,242,424













Long-term warranty









7,583

















7,839













Pension benefit obligation









61,253

















59,537













Deferred tax liabilities, net









623

















565













Operating lease liabilities









22,322

















25,350













Other long-term obligations









132,725

















132,215





















Total liabilities









1,994,063

















1,996,195









































Equity

























Common stock









1,708,588

















1,689,835

















Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net









(96,383





)













(109,931





)













Accumulated deficit









(123,830





)













(189,304





)

















Total Itron, Inc. shareholders' equity









1,488,375

















1,390,600

















Noncontrolling interests









20,704

















20,828





















Total equity









1,509,079

















1,411,428





















Total liabilities and equity





$





3,503,142













$





3,407,623







































































ITRON, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS































(Unaudited, in thousands)







Three Months Ended March 31,





























2025





















2024















Operating activities

























Net income





$





65,350













$





51,787

















Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





























Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets









12,068

















12,744





















Non-cash operating lease expense









2,923

















3,814





















Stock-based compensation









16,558

















11,429





















Amortization of prepaid debt fees









1,781

















888





















Deferred taxes, net









(5,461





)













(1,579





)

















Loss on sale of business









79

















23





















Restructuring, non-cash









(25





)













(194





)

















Other adjustments, net









(338





)













(322





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and sale of business:

























Accounts receivable









6,414

















(36,826





)













Inventories









(10,099





)













(5,559





)













Other current assets









(5,959





)













(9,690





)













Other long-term assets









(1,087





)













(4,824





)













Accounts payable, other current liabilities, and taxes payable









10,529

















48,412

















Wages and benefits payable









(48,692





)













(40,561





)













Unearned revenue









39,113

















35,738

















Warranty









241

















1,489

















Restructuring









(8,328





)













(7,166





)













Other operating, net









(2,950





)













(18,295





)

















Net cash provided by operating activities









72,117

















41,308









































Investing activities

























Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment









(4,639





)













(7,145





)













Business acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired









—

















(34,126





)













Other investing, net









5

















125





















Net cash used in investing activities









(4,634





)













(41,146





)





































Financing activities

























Issuance of common stock









2,195

















1,564

















Prepaid debt fees









(175





)













(206





)













Other financing, net









(259





)













(281





)

















Net cash provided by financing activities









1,761

















1,077









































Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









2,786

















(2,682





)









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









72,030

















(1,443





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









1,051,237

















302,049













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period





$





1,123,267













$





300,606



















































About Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and constant currency. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define such measures differently. For a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable financial measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, please see the table captioned Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures.









We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and/or as a means for determining executive compensation. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and ability to service debt by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance, as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. Our executive compensation plans exclude non-cash charges related to amortization of intangibles and certain discrete cash and non-cash charges, such as restructuring, loss on sale of business, or acquisition and integration related expenses. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and because they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to analyze the health of our business.









Non-GAAP operating expenses







and







non-GAAP operating income





– We define non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses excluding certain expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, and acquisition and integration related expenses. We define non-GAAP operating income as operating income excluding the expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, and acquisition and integration related expenses. Acquisition and integration related expenses include costs, which are incurred to affect and integrate business combinations, such as professional fees, certain employee retention and salaries related to integration, severances, contract terminations, travel costs related to knowledge transfer, system conversion costs, and asset impairment charges. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because they exclude the effect of expenses that are not related to our core operating results. By excluding these expenses, we believe that it is easier for management and investors to compare our financial results over multiple periods and analyze trends in our operations. For example, in certain periods, expenses related to amortization of intangible assets may decrease, which would improve GAAP operating margins, yet the improvement in GAAP operating margins due to this lower expense is not necessarily reflective of an improvement in our core business. There are some limitations related to the use of non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income versus operating expenses and operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information about the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income and evaluating non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income together with GAAP operating expense and operating income.









Non-GAAP net income







and







non-GAAP diluted EPS





– We define non-GAAP net income as net income attributable to Itron, Inc. excluding the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of business, acquisition and integration related expenses, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses. We define non-GAAP diluted EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding during the period calculated on a GAAP basis and then reduced to reflect any anti-dilutive impact of the convertible notes hedge transactions. We consider these financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors for the same reasons that we use non-GAAP operating income. The same limitations described above regarding our use of non-GAAP operating income apply to our use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measures and evaluating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS together with GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. and GAAP diluted EPS.





For interim periods the budgeted annual effective tax rate (AETR) is used, adjusted for any discrete items, as defined in Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 740 - Income Taxes. The budgeted AETR is determined at the beginning of the fiscal year. The AETR is revised throughout the year based on changes to our full-year forecast. If the revised AETR increases or decreases by 200 basis points or more from the budgeted AETR due to changes in the full-year forecast during the year, the revised AETR is used in place of the budgeted AETR beginning with the quarter the 200 basis point threshold is exceeded and going forward for all subsequent interim quarters in the year. We continue to assess the AETR based on latest forecast throughout the year and use the most recent AETR anytime it increases or decreases by 200 basis points or more from the prior interim period.









Adjusted EBITDA





– We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (a) minus interest income, (b) plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, restructuring, loss on sale of business, acquisition and integration related expenses, and (c) excluding income tax provision or benefit. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure for executive compensation. A limitation to using adjusted EBITDA is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period and the measure includes some non-cash items and excludes other non-cash items. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA may differ from the items that our peer companies exclude when they report their results. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP net income.









Free cash flow





– We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides investors with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our operations and repay our debt. The same limitations described above regarding our use of adjusted EBITDA apply to our use of free cash flow. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts in the reconciliation.









Constant currency





– We refer to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in our discussions of financial results, which references the differences between the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate operating results from the entity's functional currency into U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. We also use the term "constant currency", which represents financial results adjusted to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates as compared with the rates in the comparable prior year period. We calculate the constant currency change as the difference between the current period results and the comparable prior period's results restated using current period foreign currency exchange rates.





The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.











ITRON, INC.













RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES













TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES











(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



















TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS









Three Months Ended March 31,

































2025

















2024





















NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES



























GAAP operating expenses





$





141,006









$





142,579

























Amortization of intangible assets









(4,479





)









(3,986





)





















Restructuring









553













(198





)





















Loss on sale of business









(79





)









(23





)





















Acquisition and integration









(51





)









(318





)

















Non-GAAP operating expenses





$





136,950









$





138,054















































NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME



























GAAP operating income





$





76,213









$





62,800

























Amortization of intangible assets









4,479













3,986

























Restructuring









(553





)









198

























Loss on sale of business









79













23

























Acquisition and integration









51













318





















Non-GAAP operating income





$





80,269









$





67,325















































NON-GAAP NET INCOME & DILUTED EPS



























GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc.





$





65,474









$





51,721

























Amortization of intangible assets









4,479













3,986

























Amortization of debt placement fees









1,737













844

























Restructuring









(553





)









198

























Loss on sale of business









79













23

























Acquisition and integration









51













318

























Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments









(1,157





)









201





















Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc.





$





70,110









$





57,291

















































Non-GAAP diluted EPS





$





1.52









$





1.24

















































Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted









46,172













46,357















































ADJUSTED EBITDA



























GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc.





$





65,474









$





51,721

























Interest income









(11,710





)









(3,846





)





















Interest expense









5,593













1,893

























Income tax provision









16,929













13,429

























Depreciation and amortization









12,068













12,744

























Restructuring









(553





)









198

























Loss on sale of business









79













23

























Acquisition and integration









51













318





















Adjusted EBITDA





$





87,931









$





76,480















































FREE CASH FLOW



























Net cash provided by operating activities





$





72,117









$





41,308

























Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment









(4,639





)









(7,145





)

















Free Cash Flow





$





67,478









$





34,163



















































