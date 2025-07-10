Itron, Inc. to Release Financial Results for Q2 2025 on July 31, 2025

Itron will report Q2 2025 financial results on July 31, followed by a management conference call at 10 a.m. EDT.

Itron, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 31, 2025, before the market opens. The financial statements and press release will be available on the company's website at 8:30 a.m. EDT, followed by a management conference call at 10 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. Interested participants can listen to the call via a live webcast, which requires access 10 minutes prior to the start for audio testing. A replay of the call will be available until August 7, 2025. Itron focuses on innovative solutions for managing energy, water, and city services, emphasizing improved efficiency and resilience for communities.

Potential Positives

Itron is scheduled to announce its financial results for Q2 2025, indicating ongoing transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The timing of the financial results release before market opens may provide investors an opportunity to assess company performance and position ahead of trading hours.

The management conference call following the financial results will allow stakeholders to gain insights directly from the leadership team, fostering investor engagement and confidence.

Itron's focus on innovation in energy and water management positions the company as a leader in a critical market, potentially enhancing investor interest and trust in the company’s future growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any earnings guidance or performance expectations, which could leave investors uncertain about the company's future financial outlook.



There is no mention of significant business developments or partnerships, indicating potential stagnation in growth or innovation.



The timing of the financial results release coincides with a busy market period, which could divert attention away from the company's announcements.

FAQ

When will Itron release its financial results for Q2 2025?

Itron will release its financial results for Q2 2025 on July 31, 2025, before market opens.

How can I listen to Itron's conference call?

The conference call can be accessed via a live webcast on Itron's website at 10 a.m. EDT on July 31, 2025.

What time will the financial results be available?

The financial results will be available at 8:30 a.m. EDT on July 31, 2025.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available through August 7, 2025, on Itron's website.

Where can I find more information about Itron?

Additional information about Itron can be found on their website at www.itron.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ITRI Insider Trading Activity

$ITRI insiders have traded $ITRI stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS DEITRICH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 73,412 shares for an estimated $7,965,184 .

. JOHN F. MARCOLINI (SVP, Networked Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,810 shares for an estimated $1,868,423 .

. JOAN S HOOPER (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,280 shares for an estimated $1,404,732 .

. JUSTIN K PATRICK (SVP, Device Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,029 shares for an estimated $1,396,909 .

. DONALD L. III REEVES (SVP, Outcomes) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,555 shares for an estimated $871,149 .

. MARY C. HEMMINGSEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,900 shares for an estimated $640,272 .

. CHRISTOPHER E. WARE (SVP, GC & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,506 shares for an estimated $155,446 .

. LAURIE ANN PULATIE-HAHN (SVP, HR) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,036 shares for an estimated $103,516 .

. DAVID MARSHALL WRIGHT (VP, Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 634 shares for an estimated $63,200.

$ITRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $ITRI stock to their portfolio, and 213 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ITRI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ITRI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/26/2025

$ITRI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ITRI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ITRI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $131.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $121.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $133.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $132.0 on 02/26/2025

on 02/26/2025 Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer set a target price of $131.0 on 02/26/2025

Full Release



LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 before market opens on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The company’s press release and financial statements will be available on the company’s website at



https://investors.itron.com



on July 31, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. EDT followed by the management conference call at 10 a.m. EDT to discuss the results.





Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast which can be accessed, along with a supplemental presentation, through the company’s website at



Itron Investor Events & Presentations



. Participants can pre-register at any time and should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to install and test any necessary audio software.





A webcast replay of the conference call will be available through Aug. 7, 2025 and may be accessed on the company’s website at



Itron Investor Events & Presentations



.







About Itron







Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world:



www.itron.com



.





Itron® and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners, and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.





For additional information, contact:











Itron, Inc.







Paul Vincent





Vice President, Investor Relations





512-560-1172





David Means





Director, Investor Relations





737-242-8448







Investors@itron.com









