Itron Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Itron Inc. (ITRI) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $68.340 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $51.318 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Itron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $75.114 million or $1.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to $606.761 million from $609.069 million last year.

