Itron Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Itron Inc. (ITRI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $65.47 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $51.72 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Itron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $70.11 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $607.15 million from $603.44 million last year.

Itron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 - $1.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $605 - $615 Mln

