Itron, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2025 Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference

Itron will attend the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference on June 25, 2025, featuring CEO Tom Deitrich.

Itron, Inc. announced its participation in the J.P. Morgan 2025 Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference in New York City on June 25, 2025. Tom Deitrich, the company's president and CEO, will engage in a fireside chat and hold investor meetings at the event. Itron focuses on innovative solutions for utilities and cities to enhance the management of energy and water, aiming to improve efficiency and resilience in service delivery. The company emphasizes the importance of connecting people, data, and devices to create a more resourceful world. For more information, Itron provides contact details and links to its online resources.

Potential Positives

Itron's participation in the J.P. Morgan 2025 Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference highlights its commitment to engaging with investors and industry leaders, which can enhance its visibility and credibility in the market.

The presence of Itron’s president and CEO, Tom Deitrich, in a fireside chat indicates a leadership-driven approach to investor relations, potentially strengthening investor confidence in the company's direction.

This event provides Itron with an opportunity to showcase its innovative solutions in energy and water management, aligning with increasing global trends toward sustainability and resource efficiency.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

What conference will Itron participate in 2025?

Itron will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2025 Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference on June 25, 2025.

Who is representing Itron at the conference?

Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and CEO, will represent the company in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

What does Itron specialize in?

Itron specializes in innovating solutions for utilities and cities to manage energy, water, and city services efficiently.

How does Itron help communities?

Itron’s solutions help communities improve efficiency, build resilience, and deliver safe and reliable energy and water services.

Where can I find more information about Itron?

More information about Itron can be found on their website at www.itron.com and through their social media channels.

$ITRI Insider Trading Activity

$ITRI insiders have traded $ITRI stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS DEITRICH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 111,153 shares for an estimated $12,123,907 .

. JOHN F. MARCOLINI (SVP, Networked Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,810 shares for an estimated $1,868,423 .

. JOAN S HOOPER (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,280 shares for an estimated $1,404,732 .

. JUSTIN K PATRICK (SVP, Device Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,029 shares for an estimated $1,396,909 .

. DONALD L. III REEVES (SVP, Outcomes) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,555 shares for an estimated $871,149 .

. MARY C. HEMMINGSEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,900 shares for an estimated $640,272 .

. CHRISTOPHER E. WARE (SVP, GC & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,506 shares for an estimated $155,446 .

. LAURIE ANN PULATIE-HAHN (SVP, HR) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,036 shares for an estimated $103,516 .

. DAVID MARSHALL WRIGHT (VP, Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 634 shares for an estimated $63,200.

$ITRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 205 institutional investors add shares of $ITRI stock to their portfolio, and 251 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced today that it will participate in the



J.P. Morgan 2025 Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference



on Wed., June 25, 2025, in New York City. Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.







Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world:



www.itron.com



.





