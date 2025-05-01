Itron Guides Q2 Adj. EPS Above View - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Itron, Inc. (ITRI) provided its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025.

For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.30 to $1.40 per share on revenues between $605 million and $615 million.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.29 per share on revenues of $609.71 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

