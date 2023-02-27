Itron Guides Q1 FY23 Adj. EPS Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, Itron, Inc. (ITRI) initiated adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2023.

For the first quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.05 to $0.15 per share on revenues between $460 million and $475 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.21 per share on revenues of $450.96 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2023, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.70 to $1.10 per share on revenues between $1.85 billion and $1.95 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $1.53 per share on revenues of $1.88 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.