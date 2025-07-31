Markets
ITRI

Itron Expects Q3 Result To Slip, Revises Annual Guidance; Stock Down Over 3%

July 31, 2025 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Itron, Inc. (ITRI), a provider of products and services for energy and water resource management, on Thursday announced that it expects its third-quarter result to decline.  

For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted income per share of $1.45 and $1.55. On average, the 7 analysts polled forecast the company to register income of $1.29 per share for the third quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the firm had posted adjusted income of $1.84 per share.

For the third quarter, Itron anticipates revenue of $570 million to $585 million, below Street view of $621.74 million.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the company had posted revenue of $615 million.

For fiscal 2025, Itron now projects adjusted income of $6 to $6.20 per share against the earlier outlook of $5.20 to $5.60 per share. The company now anticipates annual revenue of $2.35 billion to $2.4 billion against the previous guidance of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.

Analysts, on average, project the company to earn $5.44 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion for the full year.

ITRI was down by 3.50% at $133.57 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ITRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.