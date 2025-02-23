ITRON Earnings Preview: Recent $ITRI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ITRON ($ITRI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $615,267,712 and earnings of $1.07 per share.

ITRON Insider Trading Activity

ITRON insiders have traded $ITRI stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS DEITRICH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 105,501 shares for an estimated $11,057,578 .

. JOAN S HOOPER (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,260 shares for an estimated $1,011,919 .

. JOHN F. MARCOLINI (SVP, Networked Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,842 shares for an estimated $380,038 .

. DONALD L. III REEVES (SVP, Outcomes) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,814 shares for an estimated $279,820 .

. JUSTIN K PATRICK (SVP, Device Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,857 shares for an estimated $183,590 .

. CHRISTOPHER E. WARE (SVP, GC & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 183 shares for an estimated $20,294 .

. LAURIE ANN PULATIE-HAHN (SVP, HR) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 174 shares for an estimated $19,543 .

. DAVID MARSHALL WRIGHT (VP, Corp. Controller & CAO) sold 55 shares for an estimated $6,586

ITRON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of ITRON stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ITRON Government Contracts

We have seen $210,729 of award payments to $ITRI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

