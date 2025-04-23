Itron Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ITRI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Itron Inc (Symbol: ITRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.60, changing hands as high as $107.85 per share. Itron Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITRI's low point in its 52 week range is $90.03 per share, with $124.9012 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.35.

