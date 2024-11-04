Itron announces collaboration with Cielis

Itron (ITRI) announced a collaboration with Cielis, a consortium of Dalkia Electrotechnics and a subsidiary of Eiffage, to continue Itron’s management of the City of Paris’ nearly 200,000 smart streetlights across the city. With Itron’s CityEdge portfolio, Cielis will manage the streetlights on behalf of the city to help reduce energy usage and improve the performance and reliability of the streetlights while enabling the city to increase sustainability, drive innovation and protect biodiversity. With this contract, Itron is extending its relationship with the City of Paris, which began in 2015, when the city made its original investment in a citywide IoT network.

